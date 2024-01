Hayes produced four points (2-8 FG), four rebounds and 12 assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 loss to the Spurs.

Making his second straight start in place of Cade Cunningham (knee), Hayes dished double-digit assists for the first time this season. The fourth-year guard continues to offer very little as a scorer though, and it's been over a month since Hayes provided double-digit points in a game, severely limiting his fantasy utility even while he's getting starter's minutes.