Hayes accumulated four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 loss to the Kings.

With Cade Cunningham (knee) sidelined, Hayes moved back into the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 16. However, he struggled mightily. While he dished out at least seven assists for just the sixth time this season, Hayes committed a season-high six turnovers and failed to make an impact as a scorer. Cunningham is supposed to miss about a week, so Hayes should continue to see increased usage, though his fantasy upside remains limited.