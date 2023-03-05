Hayes has departed Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a hand injury, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hayes left the game in the first half, returned in the second half, played less than two minutes and departed again, so he's not likely to give it a go a third time around. This means the Pistons are down another key player, and Cory Joseph is expected to see an uptick in minutes while he's out.