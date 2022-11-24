Hayes has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a left calf injury, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Hayes played 17 minutes during the first half, managing two points, three rebounds and three assists prior to being ruled out. The extent of the calf issue is unclear at this time, but Cory Joseph and Alec Burks figure to see increased run at the point as long as Hayes is sidelined.