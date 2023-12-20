Hayes (illness) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Jazz.
Hayes reportedly isn't feeling 100 percent healthy as he battles an illness but is still expected to suit up against Utah. If Hayes is upgraded to available, he may reclaim his starting spot from Jaden Ivey.
