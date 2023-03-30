Hayes registered 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 loss to the Thunder.

Hayes got off seven shots in the first quarter but connected on just one of them, which came from beyond the arc while adding three assists. He seemed to find his shooting rhythm in the second half, however, going 4-of-7 from the field for eight points as Detroit lost its 15th straight. The second-year point guard also chipped in six boards and five assists in the contest, and has dished out at least five dimes in every game this month. Though he shot the ball much better in the second half Wednesday, Hayes is now shooting just 32.4 percent from the field over his last three games and 38.4 percent in March.