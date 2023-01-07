Hayes ended with 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Spurs.

After shooting just 25% in Wednesday's win, Hayes was able to knock the rust off Friday with a well-rounded performance. The second-year ballhandler shot 57% from the field on 14 attempts, while dishing out seven dimes. He managed an impressive five steals on the defensive side of the ball, to boot.