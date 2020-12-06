Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said Sunday that Hayes will open training camp as the team's starting point guard, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Casey indicated that Hayes hasn't sewn up the starting job and will need to earn it based on his performance in camp, but the No. 7 overall pick has apparently already made a strong impression on the coaching staff in his initial workouts. The coach specifically praised Hayes' length on the defensive end, telling Rod Beard of The Detroit News that the 19-year-old blocked about three or four shots in Sunday's practice. Hayes will likely still need some time to develop as a perimeter shooter at the NBA level after connecting on only 29.4 percent of his three-point attempts with German club Ratiopharm Ulm in 2019-20, but he possesses good size and play-making skills. Assuming Hayes can continue to show well in practices, he should stick atop the depth chart over veteran Derrick Rose.