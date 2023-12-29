Hayes (illness) played 10 minutes and finished with two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one steal in Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Before missing each of the last four contests with an illness, Hayes had started eight consecutive games, but he returned to action as a bench player Thursday. Head coach Monty Williams hasn't outlined his plans for Hayes moving forward, but the fourth-year guard seems likely to remain on the bench for the foreseeable future while Jaden Ivey has shined (18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists in 32.0 minutes per game) in his five outings since moving up to the top unit.