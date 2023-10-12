Hayes is in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason contest against the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Hayes will get the nod since Cade Cunningham has been ruled out with a left quadriceps injury. Hayes is in the mix to earn minutes as the backup point guard, and a solid showing here will certainly move the needle in the right direction.
