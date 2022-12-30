Hayes has been suspended for Detroit's next three games as a result of his involvement in an altercation during Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Hayes was one of 11 players suspended by the NBA as a result of Wednesday's scuffle, though he'll be forced to serve the longest ban. He's eligible to return Jan. 4 at Golden State, which opens the door for Cory Joseph and Alec Burks to make an impact at point guard over Detroit's next three contests.