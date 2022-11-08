Hayes closed Monday's 112-103 victory over the Thunder with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT) and four assists over 17 minutes.

Now in his third NBA season, Hayes is yet to take any sort of significant step forward, though he's still holding down a 15-to-20-minute role off the bench for Detroit on most nights. The 2020 lottery pick is shooting just 20.0 percent (12-60 FG) from the floor in the early going, and at this point he's done nothing to reverse the narrative that he's looking like one of the bigger busts in his draft class.