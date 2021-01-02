Hayes played 23 minutes during Friday's 96-93 win over the Celtics, posting zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists and one rebound.

Hayes' six assists to just two turnovers was a nice mark, but the rookie has now failed to convert a shot from the field in two games, and he's made just one free throw on the season. Detroit seems content to let the No. 7 pick work through his struggles, which is good for fantasy managers who took a chance on the point guard. However, he hasn't shown much to indicate that he'll be worth a spot in standard leagues this season.