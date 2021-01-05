Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said Hayes would undergo an MRI on Tuesday after exiting Monday's 125-115 loss to the Bucks with an apparent right hip injury, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. "[Team doctors] thought it was the hip flexor, but they weren't sure," Casey said of Hayes' injury.

The No. 7 overall pick suffered what looked to be a non-contact injury in the third quarter, when he fell to the ground while attempting to deny a pass while the Bucks were in transition. He played 13 minutes before departing, finishing with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three turnovers and one assist. Hayes had already been slow to adapt to the jump in competition to the NBA level, and the injury may present another obstacle he'll have to overcome in the development process. Expect the Pistons to provide a firmer diagnosis for Hayes' injury -- as well as a timeline for his return to the court -- once the results of his MRI are read later Tuesday.