Hayes provided 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 loss to the Hawks.

It's the second time in the last four games Hayes has scored at least 20 points, a mark he hadn't reached since Jan. 8 prior to that. Tuesday marked the third-year point guard's sixth straight start, a stretch in which he's averaging 15.2 points, 9.2 assists, 2.8 boards and 1.7 steals while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor. The latter number doesn't seem impressive, but it's a big improvement on his career 37.4 percent mark. If Hayes can continue to be at least a mediocre shooter rather than an abysmal one, he becomes a much more intriguing fantasy option.