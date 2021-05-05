Hayes scored four points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2FT to go along with seven assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets.

Despite his poor play, it was a notable night for Hayes as it marked the first time he's played on both ends of a back-to-back since returning from a hip injury. Hayes has shown the ability to rack up assists as he's played more regularly by averaging 6.8 dimes across his last 10 contests. In formats that count turnovers however, Hayes is a huge detriment as he's turned the ball over 3.9 times per game in that same span.