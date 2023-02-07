Hayes accumulated 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 111-99 loss to the Celtics.

After going four straight games without scoring more than eight points, the third-year guard was able to shake off his mini-slump. Hayes is still adjusting to his return to the second unit, and since being replaced in the starting five by veteran Alec Burks on Jan. 26, the 21-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 5.7 assists, 2.0 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.5 threes in 24.8 minutes a game.