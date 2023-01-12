Hayes had 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 135-118 win over the Timberwolves.

The third-year point guard is still struggling with consistency since taking over the starting spot from Cade Cunningham (lower leg) in November, but Hayes is beginning to flash his upside more often. His improved three-point shooting is especially encouraging -- the 21-year-old has drained at least one three in eight straight games, averaging 14.5 points, 7.4 assists, 3.1 boards, 1.9 steals and 1.9 three-pointers over that stretch while shooting 37.5 percent (15-for-40) from beyond the arc.