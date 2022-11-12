Hayes will start Saturday's game against the Celtics, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Hayes seems to have leapfrogged Cory Joseph in the backcourt depth chart, nabbing the start after putting together a fantastic performance Friday off the bench with 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes. With Cade Cunningham (leg) out for at least another week, Hayes should be given all the minutes he can handle and should certainly not be left on the waiver wire.