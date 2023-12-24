Hayes (illness) is a late scratch for Saturday's game against the Nets, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports reports.
Hayes was previously cleared to play after warmups, so this is unfortunate for the Pistons. With Hayes sitting out a third game in a row, Jaden Ivey's floor will be a little higher in fantasy basketball.
