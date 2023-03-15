Hayes racked up 20 points (10-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 loss to the Wizards.

Hayes led the short-handed Pistons in scoring, shots made from the field, assists and steals in Tuesday's loss to Washington. Hayes has surpassed the 20-point mark with five or more assists four times this year and has tallied at least 10 points and five assists in three straight contests.