Hayes ended Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Trail Blazers with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and three steals over 26 minutes.

Although Hayes was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's loss, he racked up multiple steals for the third time over the first five games of the season. He's shooting just 27.3 percent from the floor to begin the year but is still averaging 6.4 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 27.2 minutes per game.