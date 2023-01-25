Head coach Dwane Casey said Hayes (shoulder) logged a full practice Wednesday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hayes was sidelined for Monday's loss to the Bucks due to a left shoulder contusion. However, it appears like his absence was merely precautionary, and he'll have a good chance to return to action Thursday in Brooklyn. However, fantasy mangers are still encouraged to confirm his status when Detroit releases its next injury report, which should surface sometime Wednesday afternoon.