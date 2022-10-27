Hayes closed with five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to Atlanta.

Hayes matched his highest scoring total of the season during Wednesday's loss but was limited by a low shot volume. The 21-year-old has had consistent playing time off the bench early in the season but is shooting just 16.7 percent from the floor while averaging 6.0 field-goal attempts per game.