Hayes was moved to the bench for Friday's preseason game against the Mavericks.
The Pistons are giving Jaden Ivey a look with the starters Friday. Hayes showed plenty of promise during the preseason, and it's possible that he is a healthy scratch for Friday's final exhibition.
More News
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Strong output as scorer•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Gets start Thursday•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Pops for 26 points in finale•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Standout performance Friday•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Dime leader in near double-double•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Scores 10 points in loss•