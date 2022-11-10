Hayes collected 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes Wednesday against Boston.

Hayes had been held to single digits in scoring through his first 11 games of the 2022-23 campaign, but that changed Wednesday with an efficient evening. This performance alone won't be enough to ensure he continues to see his regular 15-to-20 minutes as a reserve, but it's a step in the right direction.