Coach Monty Williams said Wednesday that Hayes (illness) isn't yet back to feeling 100 percent healthy, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Hayes was unavailable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to his illness, and he's still feeling under the weather a few days later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
