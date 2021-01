Hayes (ankle) is active for Friday's game against the Celtics, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Hayes was expected to play Friday after going through shootaround with no concerns, and he'll officially be in uniform against Boston. The 2020 first-round pick is averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds over 21.5 minutes per game to begin his rookie season.