Hayes (hand) is available for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Hayes missed the last two games with a left hand contusion but was probable ahead of Thursday's matchup, so his status isn't particularly surprising. He'll likely return to the starting lineup while Rodney McGruder comes off the bench. Over Hayes' last nine appearances, he's averaged 7.6 points and 6.6 assists in 28.9 minutes per game.