Hayes (hand) won't return Saturday against the Cavaliers, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.
As expected, Hayes has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, and further tests will be needed to determine the extent of the injury. His next chance to feature will come Monday against Portland.
More News
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Exits game with hand injury•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Shooting struggles continue•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Balanced outing in starting lineup•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Rejoins starting lineup•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Just misses double-double Monday•