Hayes is out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to rest.
Hayes has played two games since returning from a hip injury. He's totaled nine points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 45 minutes. However, with Tuesday's game being on the second half of a back-to-back set, he'll get the night off. In his place, Saben Lee, Dennis Smith and Cory Joseph are candidates to see more minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Coming off bench in return•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Planning for Saturday return•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Cleared for on-court work•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: 'Progressing well' in recovery•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Avoids surgery, out eight weeks•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Out indefinitely with torn labrum•