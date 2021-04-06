Hayes is out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to rest.

Hayes has played two games since returning from a hip injury. He's totaled nine points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 45 minutes. However, with Tuesday's game being on the second half of a back-to-back set, he'll get the night off. In his place, Saben Lee, Dennis Smith and Cory Joseph are candidates to see more minutes.