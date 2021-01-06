Hayes was diagnosed Wednesday with a torn labrum in his right hip following an MRI, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The Pistons have yet to provide a timeline for his return.

Hayes sustained the injury in Monday's 125-115 loss to the Bucks, when he tumbled to the floor on a drive to the basket. Though a target date for Hayes' return to game action hasn't been established, he'll likely be sidelined for weeks, if not months, due to the injury. Derrick Rose picked up the majority of the minutes at point guard following Hayes' departure and looks like the top candidate to enter the starting five, and Delon Wright could also see a boost in value while running the second unit.