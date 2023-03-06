Hayes (hand) will not play Monday against the Trail Blazers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Hayes unavailable for Monday's game, expect more minutes for Cory Joseph and Alec Burks, with Burks offering a bit more upside. RJ Hampton might also be able to get more involved in the rotation sans Hayes. For now, Hayes should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards.