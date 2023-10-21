Hayes is sitting out Friday's preseason game against Dallas with a left knee sprain.
This is a tough blow for Hayes, but hopefully the Pistons are just being extra cautious. Hayes had a rough fantasy outlook coming into training camp, but he made a strong case for a rotation spot with his play in the preseason.
