Hayes (hip) is expected to return for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Hayes was cleared for on-court work in mid-March, and he's apparently made great progress since then. Assuming he plays Saturday, we should expect the rookie to be on a minutes limit in his first action since Jan. 4. Once he's fully integrated back into the rotation, Frank Jackson's minutes are likely to decrease.

More News