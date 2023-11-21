Hayes closed with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and two steals across 14 minutes during Monday's 107-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Hayes played in Monday's contest with padding to help protect his sprained left shoulder, but it's unclear how much the injury impacted Hayes workload. No setback was reported, so it's possible that Hayes is beginning to get phased out of Detroit's rotation. He has averaged just 4.8 points in 21.0 minutes per game over his last four contests. Hayes' usage in Friday's upcoming contest against Indiana will help shed light on his role.