Hayes recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 overtime win over the Hawks.

The second-year guard flashed his lottery-pick pedigree in the overtime victory. Hayes showed off some pretty moves around the basket en route to matching his season-high 13 points. He was an effective game manager for the bench unit, and continuing to supply this level of output would be encouraging developmentally.