Hayes closed with 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 103-81 loss to the Bulls.

Hayes finished with at least 25 points, six assists and four rebounds in back-to-back games to end the campaign. The Pistons have already exercised a team option on Hayes' contract for the 2023-24 campaign, but the 2020 first-round pick may struggle to find significant playing time when both Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are healthy next season.