Hayes (knee) was a full participant during Sunday's practice, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Coach Monty Williams ruled Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Monte Morris (back) out for the regular-season opener, but it appears Hayes is trending in the right direction. If Hayes plays Wednesday in Miami, he should handle a sizable backup role behind Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.