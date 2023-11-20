Hayes (shoulder) is probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Hayes missed his first game of the season Sunday against Toronto, but perhaps the Pistons were being cautious on the front end of the back-to-back set. Hayes' fantasy value was trending down prior to the absence, but hopefully he'll be rejuvenated going forward.
