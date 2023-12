Hayes (illness) is probable for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

While Hayes' probable designation for Thursday is encouraging, he was also initially deemed probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets before being downgraded to questionable and ultimately being ruled out. The 22-year-old has started in his last eight appearances, averaging 10.4 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game.