Hayes (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Hayes has missed three straight games, including a late scratch Saturday after initially being cleared to suit up. His expected return will likely mean fewer minutes for Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser, but Hayes may face some limitations after a lengthy absence.
