Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said Tuesday that Hayes (hip) is "progressing well" in his recovery from a hip strain and that the team will provide an update on his eventual return next week, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hayes has been sidelined since Jan. 4 after suffering a torn labrum and the team initially gave him a timetable of roughly eight weeks to recover. If that timeline holds up, it means he could potentially return toward the end of March, barring any setbacks. The eventual return of the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft would likely put a dent in the value of Delon Wright (groin), who took over the starting point guard job full-time after Hayes went down.