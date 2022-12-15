Hayes chipped in 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 141-134 overtime win over Charlotte.

Hayes had been held to only 10 total points over his last two contests heading into Wednesday's matchup, but he delivered a stellar scoring night in the win. This marks the second time he's reached the 20-point threshold in December over seven contests. Hayes has also been finding success as a passer, averaging 8.0 assists over his last five games.