Hayes is questionable for Monday's game against Milwaukee due to a left shoulder contusion.

Hayes has played 30-plus minutes in seven of his last eight appearances, and he's averaged 13.3 points, 8.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 32.5 minutes per game during that time. If his shoulder issue prevents him from playing against the Bucks, Alec Burks will likely see additional run.