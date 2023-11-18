Hayes is questionable to play Sunday due to a left shoulder sprain, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Hayes has been slumping of late and has registered three single-digit scoring outputs while shooting 36.4 percent from the field in that span, so perhaps the shoulder injury might be the reason behind the sudden slump. If Hayes can't go Sunday, then Jaden Ivey or Marcus Sasser would be in line to handle bigger roles.
