Hayes is considered questionable for Wednesday's contest versus the 76ers due to a left knee contusion.
Hayes compiled mediocre production over 26 minutes against the Jazz on Tuesday and may have suffered an injury along the way. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of the opening tip, and an absence could lead to one of Cory Joseph or Alec Burks drawing a start Wednesday.
