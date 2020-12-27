Hayes had just three points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in Saturday's double-overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Through two games, Hayes has totaled only 10 points, four rebounds and five assists, but more concerning for fantasy managers is the fact that he's played just 19 and 21 minutes, respectively, in the two contests. Long-term, Hayes has plenty of upside, but it's been a frustrating start to the season for those who expected the rookie to step into a larger role right away.