Hayes had nine points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, five steals and a block in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Back in the starting five for the first time since Jan. 4, the rookie didn't have his best night offensively, but he salvaged a strong all-around fantasy line with the seven assists and career-high five steals. Detroit was without both Cory Joseph (ankle) and Dennis Smith (knee), which allowed Hayes to log his second-highest minutes total (27) of the season.