Hayes contributed 18 points (6-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 142-131 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Hayes had it going early, knocking down five of 10 shots from the field for 13 points in the first half, including three of five three-point attempts as Detroit tried to keep pace with the Clippers. He struggled offensively from then on, making just one more field goal attempt between the second half and overtime, though he did dish out seven assists over that stretch to finish with 10 on the night. It was just Hayes' second double-double of the season and his fifth time this month with 15 or more points.